Hardy chipped in 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Pistons.

Hardy logged 32 minutes, the most he has played since joining Washington. He ended the night scoring double digits for the 11th time in 15 appearances as a Wizard. It's almost impossible to get a read on what the rotation is going to look like from one night to the next. At this point, managers should look at Hardy as a potential streaming consideration when in need of points and threes.