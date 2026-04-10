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Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Cleared to play vs. Heat
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RotoWire Staff
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Hardy (back) will be available for Friday's game against the Heat.
Hardy missed the past two games but will be available for the second-to-last game of the season. In 22 appearances with the Wizards, he's averaging 12.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.6 minutes.