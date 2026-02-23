Hardy recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to Charlotte.

Hardy has scored in double figures and knocked down at least three triples in all three games for the Wizards since being acquired at the deadline. The 23-year-old guard's playing time could vary game to game as Washington's rotations have been difficult to predict in recent weeks.