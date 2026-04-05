Hardy racked up 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami.

Hardy had his three-point shot working throughout Saturday's clash, marking the third time in his last six games that he's torched the nets for five or more made treys. He was also involved on the defensive end by racking up at least one steal and one block for the first time since March 17. Hardy is averaging 16.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last six matchups.