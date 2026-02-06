site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-jaden-hardy-listed-out-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Listed out for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hardy (recently traded) is out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Wednesday's trade centered on Anthony Davis (finger) still isn't official, so Hardy is unable to make his Wizards debut. His next opportunity to do so arrives Sunday against the Heat.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read