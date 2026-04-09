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Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Out against Chicago
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1 min read
Hardy (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Hardy will be sidelined for his second straight contest. He was previously considered questionable, so he'll have a chance to return Friday against Miami.
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