Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hardy (rest) will not play Sunday against Miami.
Hardy, who was traded from Dallas to Washington back on Wednesday, has yet to be cleared to debut. It remains to be seen what type of role he will play with his new squad.
