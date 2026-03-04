Hardy ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Magic.

Hardy has been making the most of the bench role he's earned in Washington and has scored in double digits in each of his seven outings since being traded from the Mavericks to the Wizards just before the deadline. In seven games in Washington, Hardy is averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 20.3 minutes per contest.