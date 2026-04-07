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Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Won't play Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Hardy (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Hardy was a late addition to the injury report with lower-back spasms and is ultimately unable to play Tuesday. With the fourth-year guard sidelined, more playing time is open to Bub Carrington and Sharife Cooper in the backcourt.