Jones agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Jones will look to make a strong impression late in the preseason, hoping to land a final roster spot. That said, even if he doesn't make the cut, he'll likely be a member of the organization's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go. Jones appeared in 16 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.4 minutes.

