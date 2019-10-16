Wizards' Jalen Jones: Inks Exhibit 10 with Wizards
Jones agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Jones will look to make a strong impression late in the preseason, hoping to land a final roster spot. That said, even if he doesn't make the cut, he'll likely be a member of the organization's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go. Jones appeared in 16 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.4 minutes.
