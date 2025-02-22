McDaniels agreed to a 10-day deal with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-9 forward will get his first taste of the NBA in 2024-25 after he saw time with the Hornets, 76ers and Raptors across the previous five seasons. After getting cut by the Spurs in training camp, McDaniels linked up with the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. In 26 games for the Go-Go, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three-point range.