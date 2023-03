Bouyea agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouyea signed with the Heat on a 10-day deal in February which ended up expiring. Since then, Bouyea has been putting up solid numbers with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, likely helping him secure a deal with the Wizards. The guard averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes with Miami.