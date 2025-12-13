Watkins totaled 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Watkins has made only six appearances at the NBA level this season, but this was his best outing by a wide margin. Aside from logging a season-high 29 minutes, Watkins recorded season-best numbers in points, rebounds and blocks. His future role remains uncertain, but the fact that he's played over 15 minutes in three straight games suggests he might be trending in the right direction toward securing a steady role in the rotation.