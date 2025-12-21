site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Watkins (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Watkins has 10 appearances to his name this season for an average of 12.0 minutes per contest. He'll be available to provide emergency depth Sunday.
