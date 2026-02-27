Watkins (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 126-96 loss to Atlanta.

Despite being upgraded from his two-way deal to a standard contract earlier Thursday, Watkins ended up exiting head coach Brian Keefe's 10-man rotation. Rather than Watkins, Keefe turned to two-way player Leaky Black (30 minutes) to fill out the second unit. With the 16-42 Wizards playing out the string on a non-contending season, expect the team's rotations to be highly volatile from game to game, making players like Watkins difficult to rely upon in both DFS and as streaming options in season-long fantasy leagues.