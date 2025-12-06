site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-jamir-watkins-moves-to-bench | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Moves to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Watkins will come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks.
The Wizards will roll with Bub Carrington next to CJ McCollum for this contest. Watkins made his first career start Thursday and scored two points in 18 minutes with three assists and two rebounds.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories