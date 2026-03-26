site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-jamir-watkins-moves-to-second-unit | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Moves to second unit
•
1 min read
Watkins isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Watkins will move back to the bench after making a spot start last time out. Given the Wizards' lengthy injury report, expect Watkins to see plenty of run.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read