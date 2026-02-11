This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Starting Wednesday
Watkins will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
With the Wizards shorthanded in the frontcourt, Watkins will step back into the starting five. As a starter this season (three games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.