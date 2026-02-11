default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Watkins will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

With the Wizards shorthanded in the frontcourt, Watkins will step back into the starting five. As a starter this season (three games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

More News