Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Unlikely to play Sunday

Watkins (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Summer League game versus Sacramento, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Watkins injured his knee in Thursday's 92-88 win over Utah. He is considered day-to-day, so his next opportunity to suit up after Sunday's meeting with the Kings will come Tuesday versus Chicago. Watkins, who agreed to a two-way contract with Washington on July 1, appeared in 50 regular-season games for the Wizards during the 2025-26 campaign. While the 25-year-old wasn't a routine provider for the club, he showed some flashes of promise by averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals across 31.1 minutes in seven starts.