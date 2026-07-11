Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Unlikely to play Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Watkins (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Summer League game versus Sacramento, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Watkins injured his knee in Thursday's 92-88 win over Utah. He is considered day-to-day, so his next opportunity to suit up after Sunday's meeting with the Kings will come Tuesday versus Chicago. Watkins, who agreed to a two-way contract with Washington on July 1, appeared in 50 regular-season games for the Wizards during the 2025-26 campaign. While the 25-year-old wasn't a routine provider for the club, he showed some flashes of promise by averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals across 31.1 minutes in seven starts.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!