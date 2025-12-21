site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Won't play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Watkins (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Memphis.
Watkins' minutes will likely be divvied up amongst Justin Champagnie, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington. Watkins' next chance to play will come Sunday versus San Antonio.
