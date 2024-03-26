Butler racked up eight points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 107-105 victory over Chicago.

The 13 dimes were a career high for Butler, who continues to do a solid job filling in for Tyus Jones (back) in the Washington backcourt. Over the six games Jones has missed so far, Butler has averaged 23.5 minutes a contest with 8.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.2 boards and 1.2 steals, although his 38.9 percent shooting from the floor and 18.2 percent from long distance (4-for-22) highlight his limitations.