Butler is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.

Butler has played 20-plus minutes in eight of Washington's last nine matchups, averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. If he's sidelined, Johnny Davis would likely see an uptick in playing time.

