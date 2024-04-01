Butler is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.
Butler has played 20-plus minutes in eight of Washington's last nine matchups, averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. If he's sidelined, Johnny Davis would likely see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Career-best distribution effort•
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Scores six points in 10 minutes•
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Puts up 12 points•
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Impresses off bench•
-
Wizards' Jared Butler: Lands two-way deal with Washington•