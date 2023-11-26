Butler finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 16 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 loss to Atlanta.

Butler had played a total of 12 minutes in four appearances coming into Saturday's game, but he got a rare opportunity with Jordan Poole (ankle) missing his first game of the season. The Wizards are reeling with a 2-14 record and could easily make some changes to their rotation, so Butler is someone to watch after he gave the coaching staff something to think about Saturday night.