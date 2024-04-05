Butler signed a three-year deal with the Wizards on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A 2021 second-round pick, Butler played sporadically over his first two seasons with Utah and Oklahoma City, respectively. He inked a two-way contract with the Wizards in July of 2023 and wasn't seeing much time with the NBA squad until a rash of injuries hit Washington in mid-March. Butler has appeared in 13 straight games, averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes per game during that stretch. He should continue to see plenty of playing time over the final week of the regular season.