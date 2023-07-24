Butler agreed to a two-way contract with the Wizards on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Butler, a 2021 second-round pick, appeared in 42 contests (one start) for the Jazz in 2021-22 and averaged 3.8 points in 8.6 minutes per game. He was a free agent for most of 2022-23 but joined Oklahoma City in March and spent the rest of the campaign with the Thunder. He played sparingly but started the regular-season finale and scored 25 points (10-21 FG) in 46 minutes. Regardless, Butler will have a difficult time carving out a role in Washington's crowded backcourt and will likely spend most of next season in the G League. In a corresponding move, Washington waived Quenton Jackson.