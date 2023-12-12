Butler ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 146-101 loss to Philadelphia.

Butler reached double figures for the second time this campaign and finished one point shy of his season-best mark (13). He has seen a slight uptick in minutes with Landry Shamet (ribs) missing the last three games for Washington, and due to the lopsided score Monday, Butler played a season-high 19 minutes and made the most of his opportunity.