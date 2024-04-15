Butler racked up 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 loss to the Celtics.

After registering his first career double-double Friday, Butler followed that up with a season-high 22 points in the Wizards' regular-season finale. Over the last 10 games of the regular season, Butler averaged 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 22.2 minutes per game.