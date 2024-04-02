Butler (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks.
Butler has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old guard should continue to serve as one of Washington's first options off the bench in the backcourt.
