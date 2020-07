Uthoff signed a rest-of-season contract with the Wizards on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Uthoff was named to this season's G League First Team, averaging 19.0 points on 15.2 shots, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. With the Wizards down Davis Bertans (personal), more minutes at forward will be available, which Uthoff could help fill.