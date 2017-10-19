Wizards' Jason Smith: Doesn't return to season opener

Smith, who suffered a sprained right shoulder Wednesday in the first half of the Wizards' 120-115 win over the 76ers, didn't return to the contest following his departure.

Starting at power forward for Markieff Morris, who is recovering from a sports hernia surgery, Smith played just seven minutes and finished with no points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said he expects to know more about Smith's condition Thursday, at which point his status for Friday's game against the Pistons should become clearer.