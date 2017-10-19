Wizards' Jason Smith: Game-time decision Friday

Smith (shoulder) had an MRI on Thursday that revealed no structural damage and he is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Smith played just seven minutes in Wednesday's season opener before leaving with the shoulder sprain. Expect Smith to test the shoulder during shootaround Friday morning and in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he's unable to go, look for the Wizards to go small and start Kelly Oubre Jr., with Mike Scott potentially seeing additional minutes off the bench.