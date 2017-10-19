Wizards' Jason Smith: Game-time decision Friday
Smith (shoulder) had an MRI on Thursday that revealed no structural damage and he is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Smith played just seven minutes in Wednesday's season opener before leaving with the shoulder sprain. Expect Smith to test the shoulder during shootaround Friday morning and in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he's unable to go, look for the Wizards to go small and start Kelly Oubre Jr., with Mike Scott potentially seeing additional minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Doesn't return to season opener•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward in opener•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: To start Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Out of rotation Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will start at power forward in preseason opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....