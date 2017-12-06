Wizards' Jason Smith: Has MRI on knee

Smith underwent an MRI on his knee following Monday's loss to the Jazz that came back negative, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

The injury confined Smith to the sideline for the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against Portland, but even if his knee hadn't been an issue, it's unlikely the big man would have been asked to play major minutes. Prior to Tuesday, Smith appeared in just three of the Wizards' preceding seven contests, averaging 7.7 minutes per contest.