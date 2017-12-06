Wizards' Jason Smith: Has MRI on knee
Smith underwent an MRI on his knee following Monday's loss to the Jazz that came back negative, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The injury confined Smith to the sideline for the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against Portland, but even if his knee hadn't been an issue, it's unlikely the big man would have been asked to play major minutes. Prior to Tuesday, Smith appeared in just three of the Wizards' preceding seven contests, averaging 7.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will move back to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Status unclear for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Won't play vs. Nuggets•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Held out of practice Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...