Wizards' Jason Smith: Held out of practice Saturday

Smith (shoulder) was held out of practice Saturday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Smith sustained a sprained shoulder in the opener Wednesday against Philadelphia and was held out of Friday's win over the Pistons. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but Smith could still miss another game or two in the short-term. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Nuggets. With Markieff Morris (hernia) also sidelined, Kelly Oubre would be in line for another start if both Smith and Morris are ultimately ruled out.