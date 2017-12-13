Wizards' Jason Smith: Logs 28 minutes Tuesday
Smith (knee) played 28 minutes during Tuesday's 98-103 loss to the Nets, posting nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block.
Despite an MRI coming back negative on his knee early last week, Smith was held out of the last three games for additional rest and recovery. However, with backup center Ian Mahinmi (knee) sitting out, Smith returned to the lineup and played a season-high 28 minutes while filling in behind starter Marcin Gortat. Once Mahinmi is healthy enough to play, Smith should fall back to third on the depth chart, which means he'd only see a handful of minutes most nights.
