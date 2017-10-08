Wizards' Jason Smith: Out of rotation Sunday
Smith will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
It appears that the Wizards are giving Smith the day off to rest ahead of their preseason tilt against the defending Eastern Conference champs. The veteran forward should be back in there Wednesday against the Heat.
