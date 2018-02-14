Play

Wizards' Jason Smith: Out with flu Wednesday

Smith is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks as a result of the flu, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Smith catching the flu, the Wizards will be a little more shorthanded than usual in the frontcourt, though Smith has played in just seven games since the new year. His absence could lead to Ian Mahinmi or Chris McCullough seeing a couple extra minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories