Wizards' Jason Smith: Out with flu Wednesday
Smith is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks as a result of the flu, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With Smith catching the flu, the Wizards will be a little more shorthanded than usual in the frontcourt, though Smith has played in just seven games since the new year. His absence could lead to Ian Mahinmi or Chris McCullough seeing a couple extra minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Logs 28 minutes Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Has MRI on knee•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will move back to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Status unclear for Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...