Wizards' Jason Smith: Picks up player option
Smith picked up his $5.45-million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
It's doubtful the 32-year-old big man could have garnered more money on the open market after appearing in just 33 games last season, averaging 3.4 points in 8.6 minutes per contest. As it stands, it's unlikely he sees a role change next year.
More News
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Out with flu Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Logs 28 minutes Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Has MRI on knee•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will move back to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jason Smith: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....