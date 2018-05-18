Wizards' Jason Smith: Picks up player option

Smith picked up his $5.45-million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

It's doubtful the 32-year-old big man could have garnered more money on the open market after appearing in just 33 games last season, averaging 3.4 points in 8.6 minutes per contest. As it stands, it's unlikely he sees a role change next year.