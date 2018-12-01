Wizards' Jason Smith: Plays 12 minutes in Friday's loss

Smith totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.

Smith had been a healthy scratch in each of the last five games. Moreover, since earning a season-high 24 minutes back on Oct. 30, Smith has appeared in just six of 15 matchups, with this being the most minutes he has seen in any November game. Dwight Howard (lower body) being out for the next couple months opens the door for Smith to steal a few minutes here and there, but Wizards coach Scott Brooks could simply opt to rely on more small-ball lineups.