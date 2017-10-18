Wizards' Jason Smith: Questionable to return Wednesday
Smith is dealing with a sprained right shoulder and is questionable to return to Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Sixers.
Smith drew the start at power forward for the opener, but had to go to the locker room after just seven minutes. It's encouraging that he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the game entirely, but another update should be provided shortly. With Smith out, look for the Wizards to go with a smaller lineup featuring Kelly Oubre at small forward and Otto Porter at power forward.
