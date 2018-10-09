Wizards' Jason Smith: Scores 11 points in Monday's win

Smith supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.

Smith wasn't afraid to let it fly on offense, attempting 11 shots in as many minutes. With Dwight Howard (back) still out and Markieff Morris (abdomen) hobbled as well, Smith could begin the regular season as Ian Mahinmi's primary backup at center. While Wizards coach Scott Brooks has insisted that he plans to embrace more small-ball lineups this year, Smith could be in line to see double-digit minutes in the early going, which would at least be an uptick from his role in 2017-18.