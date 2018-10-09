Wizards' Jason Smith: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Smith supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.
Smith wasn't afraid to let it fly on offense, attempting 11 shots in as many minutes. With Dwight Howard (back) still out and Markieff Morris (abdomen) hobbled as well, Smith could begin the regular season as Ian Mahinmi's primary backup at center. While Wizards coach Scott Brooks has insisted that he plans to embrace more small-ball lineups this year, Smith could be in line to see double-digit minutes in the early going, which would at least be an uptick from his role in 2017-18.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.