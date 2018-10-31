Wizards' Jason Smith: Shines as backup center
Smith played a season-high 24 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
With Dwight Howard (back) and Markieff Morris (concussion) both sidelined, Smith acted as the top reserve in the frontcourt and delivered a useful line for those that rolled the dice on him as a cap-saving measure in DFS contests. Howard is trending toward suiting up in the Wizards' next game Friday against the Thunder and Morris could be back, too, so expect Smith's playing time to fall below 20 minutes in that contest, if not sink into the single digits.
