Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward in opener
Smith will start at power forward for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Sixers.
The Wizards also contemplated going smaller with a frontcourt that feature Kelly Oubre and Otto Porter at the two forward spots, but will instead shift Porter over to small forward and promote Smith to the top unit. This could change on a game-to-game basis based on the matchup and Smith will eventually return to the bench once Markieff Morris is back at the start of November. For now, however, Smith will see an temporary uptick in value as he works with the starting five.
