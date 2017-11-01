Wizards' Jason Smith: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Smith will draw the start at power forward during Wednesday's game against the Suns as a result of Otto Porter being ruled out due to a stomach virus, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Smith has appeared in just three games this season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He posted five points, four rebounds and one block across 16 minutes in the team's most recent game, however. Last season, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 boards in the nine games where he saw at least 24 minutes of action.
