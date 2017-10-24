Wizards' Jason Smith: Status unclear for Wednesday

Smith (shoulder) went through 4-on-4 drills Tuesday and could potentially return for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Smith started the season opener for the Wizards, but ended up suffering a right shoulder sprain and missed the subsequent two contests. The fact that he's returned to 4-on-4 drills is certainly encouraging for a potential return Wednesday, though final word likely won't be provided until after the team's morning shootaround. That being said, coach Scott Brooks did indicate that if Smith does play, he'd come off the bench, which means Kelly Oubre should be set for a third straight start.