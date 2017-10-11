Wizards' Jason Smith: To start Wednesday

Smith (rest) will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Smith is certainly a candidate to replace Markeiff Morris (abdomen) in the starting five while he remains sidelined until around early November. Last year, Smith averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 boards across 14.4 minutes per game. Depending on how coach Scott Brooks' rotation shakes out in the meantime, Smith could make for a viable, cheap DFS option in favorable matchups.