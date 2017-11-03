Wizards' Jason Smith: Will move back to bench Friday
Smith will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Smith picked up the spot start on Wednesday with Otto Porter out with an illness, posting six points, two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes. However, with both Markieff Morris (abdomen) and Porter back in the top unit, Smith will shift back to his usual bench role. Smith should struggle to pick up anything more than minutes in the teens, keeping him off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
