Wizards' Jason Smith: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers
Smith (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Smith has missed the last two games with a right shoulder sprain, but after going through full-contact 4-on-4 drills on Tuesday, the writing was on the wall for his return. That being said, even with Markieff Morris (abdomen) still out, Smith is slated to come off the bench, as the Wizards will go with a smaller lineup that features Kelly Oubre and Otto Porter at the two forward spots. Smith will likely struggle to post fantasy worthy numbers.
