Wizards' Jason Smith: Will start at power forward in preseason opener
Smith will start at power forward for Monday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Markieff Morris is expected to start at power forward once healthy, though he's expected to miss another five-to-six weeks while recovering from sports hernia surgery. Smith will get the first shot at replacing him in the starting five, but it wouldn't be surprising if coach Scott Brooks continued to experiment with alternative lineups throughout the rest of the preseason. It will be a situation to monitor up until the regular-season opener.
