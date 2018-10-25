Wizards' Jason Smith: Will start Wednesday
Smith will draw the start in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Ian Mahinmi has been ruled out with a back injury, and with Dwight Howard has yet to play this season as he is dealing with a glute injury, moving Smith into the starting five. He's averaging just 14.5 minutes per game thus far, however he could see a slight increase in his minutes if Mahinmi and Howard continue to miss games.
