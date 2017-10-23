Wizards' Jason Smith: Won't play vs. Nuggets
Smith (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Smith is still considered day-to-day with his right shoulder sprain but will miss his second straight game after being forced out of the team's season opener. Consider him questionable to return for Wednesday's game against the Lakers as the Wizards embark on a three-game West Coast trip. Kelly Oubre will start once again Monday in Smith's absence.
